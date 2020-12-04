﻿
India extends AD duty on CR stainless imports from six countries and EU

Friday, 04 December 2020 13:57:45 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

India’s Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs has extended the antidumping duty on imports of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel of width 600-1,250 mm from China, South Korea, the EU, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and the US.

According to the notification, the antidumping duties will be in force up to January 31, 2021.  

The extension of the antidumping duties is based on the sunset review conducted by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). The antidumping duties on the given products were initially imposed for five years in 2010 and were extended for another five years in 2015, as SteelOrbis previously reported.


