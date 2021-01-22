India’s DGTR recommends extension of AD duty on stainless CR flat steel from China, S. Korea

Friday, 22 January 2021 14:26:30 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

India’s Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR) has recommended the continuation of antidumping (AD) duties on imports of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel of width ranging 600 mm to 1,250 mm and above, from China and South Korea, according to a government notification on Friday, January 22.

However, at the same time, following the conclusion of dumping investigations, DGTR has recommended removal of AD duties on imports of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel from the EU, Taiwan, the US, Thailand and South Africa, as its investigations revealed insufficient evidence to show likelihood of continued dumping by cessation of existing AD rates.

DGTR has commenced a sunset review of existing AD duties on imports of the products from these seven countries following an application seeking continuation of the import protection by Jindal Stainless Steel Limited, Jindal Stainless Hisar Limited and Jindal Stainless Steelway Limited.

In its recommendations, DGTR said that an AD rate ranging from 5.39 percent to 57.39 percent will be applicable on the landed value of imports of cold rolled flat products of stainless steel imported from China and South Korea.

The duty will be applicable for a period of five years from the date of notification to be issued by the department of revenue under the Ministry of Finance to implement the DGTR recommendations.