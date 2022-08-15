﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Indian iron ore miner NMDC to invest in construction of new pellet plant

Monday, 15 August 2022 11:58:22 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited will invest an estimated INR 8 billion ($100 million) to construct a 2 million mt per year capacity pellet plant close to its mines in Chhattisgarh state, company chairman Sumit Deb said in a statement on Monday, August 15.

Mr. Deb said that the new plant is expected to go into production in 2025. The company operates a 1.2 million mt per year capacity pellet plant in the southern state of Karnataka.

Deb said that the company is also planning more pellet plants to take its total capacity to 6 million mt per year by 2025. However, the other pellet plants “will not necessarily be at pitheads” and the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam is one such location under consideration.


Tags: Pellet Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Investments NMDC 

Similar articles

India’s KIOCL restarts operation of pellet plant

15 Aug | Steel News

India’s Adani Group to construct iron ore value-added complex in Odisha

12 Aug | Steel News

Metinvest’s pig iron output down 48.8% in H1 amid lower output at Mariupol plants

11 Aug | Steel News

Steelmakers research new technologies for lower-grade iron ore use in DRI processes

10 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price increases after sharp decline last week

08 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Coking coal import traffic at India’s ports up 8.64% in Apr-Jul FY 2022-23

08 Aug | Steel News

India’s pellet exports lapse back into inactivity

05 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines sharply

04 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferrexpo sees lower sales revenues in H1 amid lower volumes and higher freight rates

04 Aug | Steel News

Indian pellet producer KIOCL Ltd reports net loss in Q1 FY 2022-23

04 Aug | Steel News