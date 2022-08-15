Indian iron ore miner NMDC to invest in construction of new pellet plant

Monday, 15 August 2022 11:58:22 (GMT+3) | Kolkata

Indian state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited will invest an estimated INR 8 billion ($100 million) to construct a 2 million mt per year capacity pellet plant close to its mines in Chhattisgarh state, company chairman Sumit Deb said in a statement on Monday, August 15.

Mr. Deb said that the new plant is expected to go into production in 2025. The company operates a 1.2 million mt per year capacity pellet plant in the southern state of Karnataka.

Deb said that the company is also planning more pellet plants to take its total capacity to 6 million mt per year by 2025. However, the other pellet plants “will not necessarily be at pitheads” and the southern port town of Vishakhapatnam is one such location under consideration.