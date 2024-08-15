 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > India’s...

India’s NMDC Limited increases capex by 40% in FY 2023-24

Thursday, 15 August 2024 14:26:41 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata
       

India’s state-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited increased its capital expenditure by 40 percent during the fiscal year 2023-24 to INR 2.07 billion ($246 million), a company official said on Thursday, August 15.

The official said that this was aimed at ramping up iron ore production to 100 million mt in the short term and meeting the target of 100 million mt per year by 2030, up from 45 million mt achieved in 2023-24.

“At NMDC, we recognise the enormity of the task at hand and hence we have set an internal goal to more than double our capacity to 100 million mt per year by 2030 in line with the national vision achieving steel production of 300 million mt per year by then,” said K. Venkateswarlu, general manager, finance, said. He said that the capex of INR 2.07 billion, the highest ever, was excluding the company’s investment in constructing the 3 million mt per year greenfield steel mill - NMDC Steel Limited.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat India Indian Subcon Mining Investments NMDC 

Similar articles

Iron ore keeps falling, expectations persist for some further declines

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian steel companies seek export tax on iron ore and pellets

15 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 15, 2024 

15 Aug | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 14, 2024

14 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Goa to auction three iron ore blocks in October

14 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 14, 2024 

14 Aug | Longs and Billet

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 13, 2024

13 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ukraine’s Metinvest sees 4% fall in pig iron output in H1

13 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 13, 2024 

13 Aug | Longs and Billet

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines week-on-week

12 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials