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India NMDC Limited inks long-term iron ore supply agreement with SEIL

Thursday, 10 September 2026 12:16:11 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

Indian integrated steel mill operator Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL) and Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited have inked a pact for long-term iron ore supplies from the latter's upcoming buffer stockpiling and blending facility at the southern port town of Visakhapatnam, according to a regulatory filing by SEIL on Thursday, September 10.

Under the agreement, NMDC Limited will offer supplies of a consistent grade of iron ore fines with Fe content 61-63 percent to SIEL for a period of four years.

The arrangement provides for several delivery options, including direct conveyor supply and transportation through different logistics modes. 

The development comes as SEIL expands its production capacity, including the recent commissioning of a new reheating furnace. The company views the cooperation with NMDC as part of its efforts to strengthen access to raw materials for its steel operations, the company said.

Tags: India Indian Subcon Mining NMDC 
AjoyDas
Ajoy Das
Editor

I graduated from the University of Kolkata with a degree in economics and have three decades of experience in reporting for leading print media publications, covering key manufacturing industries like iron and steel, energy (fossil and renewable), chemicals and petrochemicals and mining sectors (coal, bauxite, iron ore and copper). I work as a correspondent for SteelOrbis reporting on the Indian steel industry covering pricing and trade trends across the value chain, capacity creations and utilizations, corporate developments, government policy frameworks and industry related news.

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