India’s NMDC sees marginal rise in consolidated net profit in Q1 FY 2025-26

Indian government-run iron ore miner has achieved a consolidated net profit of INR 19.67 billion ($224.46 million) in the first quarter (April-June) of the fiscal year 2025-26, up just 0.06 percent year on year, according to a company statement on Wednesday, August 13.

The company reported a 22 percent increase in total income to INR 70.38 billion ($803.29 million) in the given period.

In the first quarter, NMDC Limited achieved a 30 percent growth in iron ore production to 11.99 million mt, while total sales rose by 14 percent year on year to 11.52 million mt, the company reported.