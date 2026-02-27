 |  Login 
India’s NMDC Limited and IIT-Hyderabad to collaborate on green steel, mining technologies

Friday, 27 February 2026 11:11:49 (GMT+3)   |   Kolkata

India’s government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited’s research and development (R&D) center has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) for collaboration on green steel, ironmaking technologies and critical minerals, a joint statement said on Friday, February 27.

The partnership aims to strengthen innovation-driven solutions that support sustainable steel production and enhance India’s resource resilience. The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation ironmaking processes, low-carbon technologies and efficient utilization of mineral resources in alignment with global sustainability goals, the statement said.

Under the MoU, NMDC Limited and IIT-Hyderabad will jointly undertake research projects, technology development and pilot projects on:

  • green steel and low-emission iron making,
  • beneficiation and value addition of critical minerals,
  • process optimization and waste reduction, and
  • circular economy approaches in mining and metallurgy.

