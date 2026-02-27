India’s NMDC Limited and IIT-Hyderabad to collaborate on green steel, mining technologies

India’s government-run iron ore miner NMDC Limited’s research and development (R&D) center has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Hyderabad) for collaboration on green steel, ironmaking technologies and critical minerals, a joint statement said on Friday, February 27.

The partnership aims to strengthen innovation-driven solutions that support sustainable steel production and enhance India’s resource resilience. The collaboration will focus on developing next-generation ironmaking processes, low-carbon technologies and efficient utilization of mineral resources in alignment with global sustainability goals, the statement said.

Under the MoU, NMDC Limited and IIT-Hyderabad will jointly undertake research projects, technology development and pilot projects on: