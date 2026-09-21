India's NMDC likely to produce 60 million mt of iron ore in FY 2026-27

Indian government-run miner NMDC Limited is expected to close the fiscal year 2026-27 with iron ore production of around 60 million mt, up from 53 million mt last fiscal, company chairman, Amitava Mukherjee said in a statement on Monday, September 21.

"Having crossed 50 million mt in 2025-26, NMDC is now aggressively executing a production ramp-up plan to reach 60 million mt from existing iron ore mines, complemented by NMDC-CMDC Limited (NCL) joint venture assets this fiscal,” he said.

He said that company has already applied for environmental clearances (ECs) for some deposits with the ministry of environment, forest and climate change (MoEFCC).

Mine-related infrastructure is being built at some places, while at some deposits they are already operational, he said.

"We are progressing well and are on track to achieve our target of iron ore production of 100 million mt by 2030-31,” Mukherjee said.