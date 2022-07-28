New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 4.8 percent in June

Thursday, 28 July 2022 11:22:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by three percent month on month and were up by 4.8 percent year on year to 109,277 units.

New passenger car registrations in June totaled 43,285 units, dropping by 7.1 percent as compared to May and by 16.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 39.6 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in June amounted to 9,271 units, declining by 19.5 percent month on month and by 16.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.5 percent of total new registrations in the given month.