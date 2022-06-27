New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 46.6 percent in May

Monday, 27 June 2022 11:09:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 5.3 percent month on month and were up by 46.6 percent year on year to 112,709 units.

New passenger car registrations in May totaled 46,626 units, dropping by 10.2 percent as compared to April and up by 21.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.4percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in May amounted to 11,516 units, declining by 14.5 percent month on month and rising by 20.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.