﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 46.6 percent in May

Monday, 27 June 2022 11:09:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 5.3 percent month on month and were up by 46.6 percent year on year to 112,709 units.

New passenger car registrations in May totaled 46,626 units, dropping by 10.2 percent as compared to April and up by 21.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 41.4percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in May amounted to 11,516 units, declining by 14.5 percent month on month and rising by 20.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 10.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


Tags: Turkey Europe Automotive 

Similar articles

Toyota to suspend production at Turkish plant amid global chip shortage

16 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 11.5 percent in January-May

14 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 3.5 percent in January-May

13 Jun | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 12 percent in January-May

03 Jun | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 17.9 percent in January-April

17 May | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 8.8 percent in January-April

16 May | Steel News

Automotive sales in Turkey down 18.5 percent in January-April

06 May | Steel News

New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 24.9 percent in March

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales decrease 22.6 percent in January-March

13 Apr | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle output down 12.4 percent in January-March

12 Apr | Steel News