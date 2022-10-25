﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey up 10.2 percent in September

Tuesday, 25 October 2022 11:51:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 8.3 percent month on month and were up by 10.2 percent year on year to 102,506 units.

New passenger car registrations in September totaled 39,831 units, declining by 17.3 percent as compared to August and by 10.5 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 38.9 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in September amounted to 14,388 units, rising by 15.9 percent month on month and by 25.7 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 14.0 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


