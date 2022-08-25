﻿
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 4.3 percent in July

Thursday, 25 August 2022 11:45:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey increased by 2.4 percent month on month and were down by 4.3 percent year on year to 111,904 units.

New passenger car registrations in July totaled 54,543 units, rising by 26.0 percent as compared to June and down by 13.7 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 48.7 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in July amounted to 15,060 units, increasing by 62.4 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.6 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.4 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


