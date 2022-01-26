New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 23.1 percent in December

Wednesday, 26 January 2022 11:23:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 26.1 percent month on month and were down by 23.1 percent year on year to 65,562 units.

New passenger car registrations in December totaled 29,558 units, falling by 32.5 percent as compared to November and down by 45.7 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 45.1 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in December amounted to 11,707 units, decreasing by 22.1 percent month on month and up by 7.3 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 17.8 percent of total new registrations in December.