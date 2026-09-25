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New car registrations in EU up 5.3 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Friday, 25 September 2026 13:43:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 4.5 percent year on year to 708,211 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, Spain (+11.8%), France (+7.4%), Italy (+3.2%) and Germany (+2.6%) reported positive results.

In the January-August period of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.3 percent year on year to 7.55 million units. Italy (+8.5%), Spain (+6.3%), Germany (+4.8%) and France (+3.0%) posted increases.

Tags: Italy France Spain Germany European Union Automotive 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
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I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

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