New car registrations in EU up 5.3 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 4.5 percent year on year to 708,211 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, Spain (+11.8%), France (+7.4%), Italy (+3.2%) and Germany (+2.6%) reported positive results.

In the January-August period of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.3 percent year on year to 7.55 million units. Italy (+8.5%), Spain (+6.3%), Germany (+4.8%) and France (+3.0%) posted increases.