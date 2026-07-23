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New car registrations in EU up 5.7 percent in H1 2026

Thursday, 23 July 2026 11:11:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In June this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 13.6 percent year on year to 1.15 million units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, Germany (+15.7%), France (+11.4%), Italy (+10.6%) and Spain (+7.8%) reported positive results.

In the first half of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 5.90 million units. Italy (+9.5%), Spain (+6.2%), Germany (+5.8%) and France (+1.8%) posted increases.

ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.


Tags: Germany France Spain Italy European Union Automotive 

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