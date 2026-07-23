New car registrations in EU up 5.7 percent in H1 2026

In June this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 13.6 percent year on year to 1.15 million units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, Germany (+15.7%), France (+11.4%), Italy (+10.6%) and Spain (+7.8%) reported positive results.

In the first half of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 5.90 million units. Italy (+9.5%), Spain (+6.2%), Germany (+5.8%) and France (+1.8%) posted increases.