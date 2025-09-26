New car registrations in EU down 0.1 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

In August this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 5.3 percent year on year to 677,786 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the Italian market (-2.7%) saw the only decline, while France (+2.2%), Germany (+5.0%) and Spain (+17.2%) reported positive results.

In the first eight months of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 0.1 percent year on year to 7.17 million units. France (-7.1%), Germany (-1.7%) and Italy (-3.7%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.6%) posted an increase.