In January this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 2.6 percent year on year to 831,201 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, three major markets, namely, France (-6.2%), Italy (-5.8%) and Germany (-2.8%), posted decreases, while in Spain new car registrations went up by 5.3 percent, all year-on-year basis.