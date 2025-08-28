New car registrations in EU down 0.7 percent in Jan-July 2025

In July this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 7.4 percent year on year to 914,680 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-7.7%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Italy (-5.1%), while Spain (+17.1%) and Germany (+11.1%) reported positive results.

In the first seven months of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 0.7 percent year on year to 6.49 million units. France (-7.9%), Germany (-2.5%) and Italy (-3.7%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.3%) market saw its results increase.