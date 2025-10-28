New car registrations in EU up 0.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 10.0 percent year on year to 888,672 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, Spain (+16.4%), Germany (+12.8%), Italy (+4.2%) and France (+1.0%) reported positive results.

In the first nine months of this year, new car registrations in the EU advanced by 0.9 percent year on year to 8.06 million units. France (-6.3%), Italy (-2.9%) and Germany (-0.3%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.8%) posted an increase.