New car registrations in EU down 0.6 percent in Jan-May 2025

Friday, 27 June 2025 14:56:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In May this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 1.6 percent year on year to 926,582 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-12.3%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Italy (-0.1%), while Spain (+18.6%) and Germany (+1.2%) reported positive results.

In the first five months of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 0.6 percent year on year to 4.57 million units. France (-8.2%), Germany (-2.4%) and Italy (-0.5%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+13.6%) market saw its results increase.


Tags: Spain Germany France Italy European Union Automotive 

