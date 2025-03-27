New car registrations in EU down three percent in Jan-Feb

In February this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 3.4 percent year on year to 853,670 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the German market (-6.4%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Italy (-6.2%).

In the January-February period this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by three percent year on year to 1.68 million units. Italy (-6.0%), Germany (-4.6%) and France (-3.3%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+8.4%) market saw its results increase.