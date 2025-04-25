New car registrations in EU down 1.9 percent in Q1

In March this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 0.2 percent year on year to 1.03 million units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-14.5%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Germany (-3.9%), while Spain (+23.2%) and Italy (+6.3%) reported positive results.

In the first quarter of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 1.9 percent year on year to 2.72 million units. France (-7.8%), Germany (-4.3%) and Italy (-1.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.1%) market saw its results increase.