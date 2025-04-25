 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New car registrations in EU down 1.9 percent in Q1

Friday, 25 April 2025 14:26:30 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In March this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU fell by 0.2 percent year on year to 1.03 million units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-14.5%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Germany (-3.9%), while Spain (+23.2%) and Italy (+6.3%) reported positive results.

In the first quarter of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 1.9 percent year on year to 2.72 million units. France (-7.8%), Germany (-4.3%) and Italy (-1.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.1%) market saw its results increase.


Tags: Spain Germany Italy France European Union Automotive 

Similar articles

New car registrations in EU down three percent in Jan-Feb

27 Mar | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 2.6 percent in January

28 Feb | Steel News

New car registrations in EU increase 0.8 percent in 2024

22 Jan | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 0.7 percent in January-October

22 Nov | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 0.6 percent in January-September

24 Oct | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in January-August

19 Sep | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 3.9 percent in January-July

29 Aug | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 12.9 percent in H1

01 Aug | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 4.3 percent in January-June

18 Jul | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 4.6 percent in January-May

27 Jun | Steel News