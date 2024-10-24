New car registrations in EU up 0.6 percent in January-September

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 6.1 percent year on year to 809,163 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, three major markets, namely France (-11.1%), Italy (-10.7%) and Germany (-7.0%) posted decreases, while Spain rebounded, by 6.3 percent.

In the first nine months of this year, new car registrations grew by 0.6 percent year on year to around 8 million units. Spain (+4.7%) and Italy (+2.1%) showed positive performances. On the other hand, the French and German markets saw their results stagnate (-1.8% and ‑1.0% respectively).