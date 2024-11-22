New car registrations in EU up 0.7 percent in January-October

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 1.1 percent year on year to 866.397 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, two major markets, namely Spain (+7.2%) and Germany (+6.0%) posted increases, while in France and Italy new car registrations went down by 11.1 percent and 9.1 percent, respectively.

In the first ten months of this year, new car registrations grew by 0.7 percent year on year to 8.9 million units. Spain (+4.9%) and Italy (+0.9%) showed positive performances. On the other hand, the French and German markets saw their results decline (-2.7% and ‑0.4%, respectively).