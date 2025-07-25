New car registrations in EU down 1.9 percent in H1 2025

In June this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by nine percent year on year to 1.01 million units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the Italian market (-17.4%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Germany (-13.8%) and France (-6.7%), while Spain (+15.2%) reported positive results.

In the first half of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 1.9 percent year on year to 5.58 million units. France (-7.9%), Germany (-4.7%) and Italy (-3.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+13.9%) market saw its results increase.