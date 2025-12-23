New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

In November this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 2.1 percent year on year to 887,491 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-0.3%) saw the only decline and the Italian market remained unchanged, while Spain (+12.9%) and Germany (+2.5%) reported positive results.

In the first 11 months of this year, new car registrations in the EU advanced by 1.4 percent year on year to 9.86 million units. France (-4.9%) and Italy (-2.4%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.7%) and Germany (+0.7%) posted an increase.