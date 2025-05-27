 |  Login 
New car registrations in EU down 1.2 percent in Jan-Apr

Tuesday, 27 May 2025 16:58:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 1.3 percent year on year to 925,359 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-7.3%) saw the sharpest decline, followed by Germany (-3.3%) and Italy (-0.6%), while Spain (+12.2%) reported positive results.

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations in the EU dropped by 1.2 percent year on year to 3.64 million units. France (-5.6%) and Germany (-0.2%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+7.1%) and Italy (+2.7%) market saw their results increase.


Tags: Germany Italy France Spain European Union Automotive 

