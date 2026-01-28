New car registrations in EU up 1.8 percent in 2025

In December last year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 963,319 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-5.8%) and the Spanish market (-2.2%) saw the only declines, and Germany (+9.7%) and Italy (+2.3%) reported positive results.

In the full year of 2025, new car registrations in the EU advanced by 1.8 percent year on year to 10.82 million units. France (-5.0%) and Italy (-2.1%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+12.9%) and Germany (+1.4%) posted an increase.