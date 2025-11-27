New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 5.8 percent year on year to 916,609 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the Italian market (-0.5%) saw the only decline, while Spain (+15.9%), Germany (+7.8%) and France (+2.9%) reported positive results.

In the first 10 months of this year, new car registrations in the EU advanced by 1.4 percent year on year to 8.97 million units. France (-5.4%) and Italy (-2.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Spain (+14.9%) and Germany (+0.5%) posted an increase.