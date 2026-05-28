 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > New...

New car registrations in EU up 4.2 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

Thursday, 28 May 2026 10:10:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 5.1 percent year on year to 972,314 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-0.3%) saw the only decline, while Italy (+11.6%), Spain (+8.4%) and Germany (+2.7%) reported positive results. 

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 4.2 percent year on year to 3.79 million units. France (-1.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Italy (+9.8%), Spain (+7.8%) and Germany (+4.5%) posted an increase.


Tags: Germany Spain France Italy European Union Automotive 

Similar articles

New car registrations in EU up four percent in Jan-Mar 2026

24 Apr | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 1.2 percent in Jan-Feb 2026

26 Mar | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 3.9 percent in Jan 2026

25 Feb | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.8 percent in 2025

28 Jan | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Nov 2025

23 Dec | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in Jan-Oct 2025

27 Nov | Steel News

New car registrations in EU up 0.9 percent in Jan-Sept 2025

28 Oct | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 0.1 percent in Jan-Aug 2025

26 Sep | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 0.7 percent in Jan-July 2025

28 Aug | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 1.9 percent in H1 2025

25 Jul | Steel News