New car registrations in EU up 4.2 percent in Jan-Apr 2026

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 5.1 percent year on year to 972,314 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the French market (-0.3%) saw the only decline, while Italy (+11.6%), Spain (+8.4%) and Germany (+2.7%) reported positive results.

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 4.2 percent year on year to 3.79 million units. France (-1.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Italy (+9.8%), Spain (+7.8%) and Germany (+4.5%) posted an increase.