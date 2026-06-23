New car registrations in EU up four percent in Jan-May 2026

In May this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 3.2 percent year on year to 955,013 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, the Spanish market (-0.8%) saw the only decline, while Italy (+7.6%), France (+3.7%) and Germany (+0.1%) reported positive results.

In the first five months of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by four percent year on year to 4.75 million units. France (-0.6%) showed a negative performance. On the other hand, Italy (+9.4%), Spain (+5.8%) and Germany (+3.6%) posted an increase.