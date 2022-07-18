New car registrations in EU down 14 percent in January-June

Monday, 18 July 2022 14:13:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU dropped by 15.4 percent to 886,510 units, due to ongoing supply chain issues, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA. This is the lowest June figure in terms of volume since 1996. In the given month, all major countries, including Germany (-18.1%), Italy (-15.0%), France (-14.2%) and Spain (-7.8%), reported negative results.

In the first six months of this year, new car registrations declined by 14.0 percent year on year to about 4.6 million units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 22.7 percent, followed by France (-16.3%), Germany (-11.0%) and Spain (-10.7%), year on year.