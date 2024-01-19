Sweden’s H2 Green Steel to supply near zero-emissions steel to Germen auto supplier

Friday, 19 January 2024 13:42:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Sweden-based H2 Green Steel has announced that it has signed a seven-year agreement worth €130 million with German automotive supplier KIRCHHOFF Automotive to supply near zero-emissions steel.

The green steel will be produced at H2 Green Steel’s Boden plant in Sweden and will be delivered to KIRCHHOFF Automotive’s plants across Europe starting from 2027. By teaming up with H2 Green Steel, KIRCHHOFF Automotive takes further steps to decarbonize its supply chain and to achieving its sustainability goals.

In addition, the two companies will also work together on a circularity initiative where the aim is to send at least 30 percent of the steel scrap volumes from KIRCHHOFF back to H2 Green Steel's electric arc furnaces in Boden for recycling.

Meanwhile, the company will also supply carbon-reduced steel to German automaker Porsche AG as of 2026, as SteelOrbis previously reported.