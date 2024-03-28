﻿
English
New car registrations in EU up 11.2 percent in January-February

Thursday, 28 March 2024 11:49:29 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 10.1 percent year on year to 883,608 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, four of the largest markets in the EU, France, Italy, Spain and Germany, recorded 13.0 percent, 12.8 percent, 9.9 percent and 5.4 percent increases respectively.

In the first two months of this year, new car registrations grew by 11.2 percent year on year to 1.7 million units. Germany saw the sharpest rise with an increase of 11.8 percent, followed by Italy (+11.7%), France (+11.2%) and Spain (+8.7%), year on year.


