Friday, 23 February 2024 10:19:16 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 12.1 percent year on year to 851,690 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, all major markets recorded significant growth, with Germany (+19.1%), Italy (+10.6%), France (+9.2%), and Spain (+7.3%) achieving either high single-digit or double-digit gains.