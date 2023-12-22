﻿
English
New car registrations in EU up 15.7 percent in January-November

Friday, 22 December 2023 12:04:17 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 6.7 percent year on year to 885,580 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, two of the largest markets in the EU, Italy and France recorded 16.2 percent and 14.0 percent increase respectively. Germany, on the other hand, posted a 5.7 percent decline.

In the first eleven months of this year, new car registrations grew by 15.7 percent year on year to almost ten million units. Italy saw the sharpest rise with an increase of 20.0 percent, followed by Spain (+17.3%), France (+16.2%) and Germany (+11.4%), year on year.


