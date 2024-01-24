New car registrations in EU up 13.9 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 24 January 2024 14:10:56 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, new passenger car registrations in the EU went down by 3.3 percent year on year to 867,052 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, two of the largest markets in the EU, Italy and France recorded 14.5 percent and 10.6 percent increases respectively. Germany, on the other hand, posted a 23.0 percent decline.

In 2023, new car registrations grew by 13.9 percent year on year to 10.5 million units. Italy saw the sharpest rise with an increase of 18.9 percent, followed by Spain (+16.7%), France (+16.1%) and Germany (+7.3%), year on year.