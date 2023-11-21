New car registrations in EU up 16.7 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 10:42:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 14.6 percent year on year to 855,484 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, four major countries, France (+21.9%), Italy (+20.0%), Spain (+18.1%) and Germany (+4.9%), reported positive results.

In the first ten months of this year, new car registrations grew by 16.7 percent year on year to almost nine million units. Italy saw the sharpest rise with an increase of 20.4 percent, followed by Spain (+18.5%), France (+16.5%) and Germany (+13.5%), year on year.