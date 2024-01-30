﻿
European commercial vehicle registrations up 14.9 percent in 2023

Tuesday, 30 January 2024 11:28:56 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In 2023, new commercial vehicle registrations in the European Union (EU) increased by 14.9 percent year on year to 1,846,580 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

In the given period, almost all EU markets saw double-digit percentage gains in truck registrations, including the five largest: Germany (+24.4%), Spain (+22.3%), Italy (+11.4%), France (+11.3%) and Poland (+1.7%).

New EU bus registrations also had a solid 2023, as sales rose by 19.4 percent to 32,593 units. In terms of sales volumes, France led the way with 6,125 units sold, representing a 4.1 percent increase. Other major markets also reported substantial growth: Germany (+12.5%) and Italy (+56.2%).


