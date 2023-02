Tuesday, 21 February 2023 11:28:21 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 11.3 percent year on year to 760,041 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, only Germany (-2.6%) reported negative results, while Spain (+51.4%), Italy (+19.0%) and France (+8.8%) saw increases.