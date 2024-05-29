﻿
New car registrations in EU up 6.6 percent in January-April

Wednesday, 29 May 2024 15:53:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 13.7 percent year on year to 913,995 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, all major markets including Spain (+23.1%), Germany (+19.8%), France (+10.9%), and Italy (+7.7%) showed strong increases.

In the first four months of this year, new car registrations grew by 6.6 percent year on year to 3.7 million units. Solid growth was recorded in the region’s largest markets over the period, with Germany and Spain each seeing a 7.8 percent increase, followed by France (+7.0%) and Italy (+6.1%).


