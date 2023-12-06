Benteler’s auto division to use ArcelorMittal’s recycled and renewable steel

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 12:10:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Austria-based Benteler Group has announced that its automotive division has signed a memorandum of understanding with Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal to work together on several sustainability projects to reduce carbon emissions and use the latter’s XCarb® recycled and renewably produced steel in chassis and structural components manufacturing. The agreement is part of Benteler’s aim to further expand its carbon-reduced product portfolio.

XCarb® can reduce carbon emissions by nearly 70 percent compared to the use of other types of steel.

The company’s steel/tube division itself produces green steel for customers in an electric arc furnace at its Lingen steel works. However, the production volume there is not sufficient to cover the needs of Benteler within the group.

Benteler aims to become carbon-neutral by 2050, while its steel/tube division aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045 through increased energy efficiency, green electricity and CO2-reduced starting material.