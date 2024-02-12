﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

EUROFER expects marginal increase in EU auto output for 2024

Monday, 12 February 2024 13:48:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the Economic and Steel Market Outlook 2024-2025/Q1 2024 Report from the Economic Committee of the European Steel Association (EUROFER), automotive output in the EU increased for the sixth consecutive quarter by 5.4 percent year on year in the third quarter of 2023, following a rise of 11.5 percent recorded in the previous quarter.

According to EUROFER, demand is projected to remain weak until the macroeconomic conditions and consumer disposable income significantly improve.

EUROFER stated that growth in output is expected to be at 8.8 percent, compared to a seven percent increase guidance in the previous report. Yet, output will remain far below the levels recorded in 2018 and 2019 and the automotive output in the EU is forecast to rise by 0.1 percent this year.


Tags: European Union Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Benteler’s auto division to use ArcelorMittal’s recycled and renewable steel

06 Dec | Steel News

EUROFER: EU auto output to remain far below 2018 and 2019 levels

02 Nov | Steel News

New car registrations in Germany remain stable in September

11 Oct | Steel News

Czech Republic-based Skoda Auto halts production at Kvasiny plant

11 Sep | Steel News

New car registrations in Germany up 18 percent in July

14 Aug | Steel News

EUROFER raises EU auto output growth forecast to 6.4% for 2023, expects drop for 2024

27 Jul | Steel News

New car registrations in Germany up 25 percent in June

18 Jul | Steel News

Thyssenkrupp to supply carbon-reduced steel to Mercedes-Benz

14 Jun | Steel News

EUROFER raises EU auto output growth forecast to 1.2 percent for 2023

04 May | Steel News

New car registrations in Germany up 17 percent in March

27 Apr | Steel News