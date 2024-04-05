﻿
ArcelorMittal and Polmotors partner to cut emissions in auto supply chain

Friday, 05 April 2024 11:51:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

ArcelorMittal Europe - Flat Products, a subsidiary of Luxembourg-headquartered steelmaker ArcelorMittal, has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Polmotors, a Polish company specialized in metal forming and automotive components assembly, on reducing carbon emissions in the automotive supply chain as well as using the XCarb® solutions of ArcelorMittal.

The agreement strengthens the longstanding partnership between the two companies, as well as broadening the scope of the partnership by creating a long-term supply relationship. The companies will focus on exploring ways of reducing scope 3 emissions as well as increasing and testing the use of recycled steel in low-carbon emission products.

ArcelorMittal aims to reduce carbon emissions within Europe by 35 percent by 2030, and reach net-zero by 2050.


Tags: European Union Automotive Steelmaking ArcelorMittal 

