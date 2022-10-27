Ford Europe signs MoUs with three European steelmakers to secure low-carbon steel supply

Thursday, 27 October 2022 17:04:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

US-based Ford Motor Company’s subsidiary Ford Europe has announced that it has signed memorandums of understanding with Tata Steel Nederland, Dutch subsidiary of Indian steel producer Tata Steel, Salzgitter Flachstahl GmbH, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Salzgitter, and thyssenkrupp Steel Europe to secure low-carbon steel supply for its future products.

The company plans to use low-carbon steel in a new vehicle to be built at its facility in Cologne, Germany, from 2023, SteelOrbis understands. Ford Europe aims to eliminate its carbon emissions by 2035.

Tata Steel Nederland will supply Zeremis green steel to Ford Europe once the IJmuiden steelworks in the Netherlands switches to green hydrogen-based steelmaking. Both companies intend to explore opportunities to use other green steel products.

Salzgitter Flachstahl will supply the car manufacturer with steel from the SALCOS® - Salzgitter Low CO2-Steelmaking program and thyssenkrupp will supply carbon-reduced bluemint® Steel to Ford Europe.