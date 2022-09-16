New car registrations in EU down 11.9 percent in January-August

Friday, 16 September 2022 12:26:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 4.4 percent to 650,305 units, after having its thirteenth consecutive decline, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA. However, despite the increase, August figure still remained far below pre-pandemic levels.

In the given month, all major countries, including Italy (+9.9%), Spain (+9.1%), France (+3.8%) and Germany (3.0%), reported positive results.

In the first eight months of this year, new car registrations declined by 11.9 percent year on year to about 6 million units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 18.4 percent, followed by France (-13.8%), Germany (-9.8%) and Spain (-9.4%), year on year.

According to ACEA, in July this year, new car registrations in the EU had moved down by 10.4 percent due to ongoing semiconductor shortage, with Germany (-12.9%) and Spain (-12.5%) reporting the sharpest declines.