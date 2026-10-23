New car registrations in EU up 5.7 percent in Jan-Sep 2026

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 9.3 percent year on year to 971,048 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In the given month, France (+11.6%), Spain (+10.2%), Italy (+9.8%) and Germany (+9.0%) reported positive results.

In the January-September period of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 8.52 million units. Italy (+8.6%), Spain (+6.7%), Germany (+5.3%) and France (+4.1%) posted increases.