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New car registrations in EU up 5.7 percent in Jan-Sep 2026

Friday, 23 October 2026 12:16:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 9.3 percent year on year to 971,048 units, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

In the given month, France (+11.6%), Spain (+10.2%), Italy (+9.8%) and Germany (+9.0%) reported positive results.

In the January-September period of this year, new car registrations in the EU rose by 5.7 percent year on year to 8.52 million units. Italy (+8.6%), Spain (+6.7%), Germany (+5.3%) and France (+4.1%) posted increases.

Tags: Spain Germany France Italy European Union Automotive 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
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I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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