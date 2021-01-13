﻿
English
MMK’s tinplate shipments hit record high in 2020

Wednesday, 13 January 2021
       

Russia-based steel producer MMK achieved a new record in its tinplate shipments to the local market in 2020.

The mill supplied over 155,000 mt of the product to Russian customers, while the total annual consumption in the country was estimated at around 300,000 mt. MMK managed to increase its market share to over 50 percent last year mainly owing to its balancing of pricing and using a client-oriented strategy. The last year when MMK shipped over 150,000 mt of tinplate was back in 2010, SteelOrbis has learned.


