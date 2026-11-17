Stronger demand for low-carbon steel, sharing transition costs across the value chain and international recognition of emissions reductions were discussed at the Japan Iron and Steel Federation's (JISF) 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) event, “Building Low-Carbon Markets for Industrial Decarbonization – Insights from Steel and Others,” on November 17.

In his opening remarks, Hirofumi Funakoshi, vice chair of JISF's Environment and Energy Committee and executive vice president at Nippon Steel, said developing and deploying innovative technologies, including hydrogen-based steelmaking, requires considerable time and investment. Available technologies must therefore continue delivering emissions reductions during the transition, he stated. Supply-side efforts alone are insufficient, with purchasing decisions needing to recognize the environmental value of low-carbon products to provide investment predictability.

Steel investment decisions lag other industrial sectors

Catherine McFarlane of Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) said more than 1,000 deep decarbonization projects tracked across energy-intensive sectors represent an approximately $4.8 trillion investment opportunity. While 36 projects reached final investment decisions this year, only one steel project, located in China, reached that stage, she noted. Construction and automotive together account for approximately 65 percent of steel use, making incentives for these sectors potentially significant in developing low-emission steel markets, McFarlane said. Some projects require offtake agreements lasting 10-12 years before financing can be secured, while demand from a single buyer is often insufficient.

McFarlane said costs begin falling and investor confidence increases when clean products reach five to 10 percent of their overall markets. Demand-side policy support for steel would need to increase eighteenfold from current levels to reach a five percent market share, she stated. According to MPP's analysis, achieving that objective solely through countries participating in the Climate Club pledge would require a 40 percent green steel mandate in lead markets such as automotive and construction. Participation by all major steel-producing economies would lower the requirement to 20 percent. Implementation could begin at lower levels, but the ramp-up must be announced in advance to provide investment certainty, McFarlane emphasized.

Japan's GX Steel demand remains just above 100,000 mt

Hitoshi Dohnomae, chair of JISF's International Environmental Strategy Committee and general manager of Nippon Steel's Environment Planning Division, said Japanese steelmakers aim to reduce emissions progressively through 2040 through partial shifts to electric arc furnaces, hydrogen injection into blast furnaces and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). Development of hydrogen-based DRI continues, but scrap availability and quality remain constraints, particularly for high-grade steel, he noted. Clean energy and hydrogen supply infrastructure is not yet sufficient, while costs remain high.

Dohnomae said that despite public procurement and private-sector demand support in Japan, GX Steel demand remains only slightly above 100,000 mt, equivalent to approximately 0.1 percent of Japanese blast furnace steelmakers' sales, Dohnomae stated. Supply capacity is expected to reach 3 million mt by 2030, but decarbonization efforts could stall at that point unless demand expands.

Public procurement, carbon pricing and buyer incentives highlighted

Toshitake Tanuma of WWF Japan said production costs must be reduced alongside efforts to create demand. He proposed considering cheaper clean electricity and supplies of green hydrogen-based DRI from countries including Australia. Switching 40-50 percent of public procurement volumes to green steel could generate sufficient demand to absorb annual production of 3 million mt, Tanuma said. Tax incentives for companies purchasing green steel could also support uptake, he added.

Ryuzo Sugimoto of Japan's Ministry of the Environment said the government is working in three areas: creating initial demand through public procurement, encouraging private-sector demand in steel-intensive industries such as automotive and construction, and credibly assessing environmental value. The objective is a market that eventually grows under private-sector leadership, he stated. Dohnomae cautioned that customers remain reluctant to pay premiums even when the final price increase is small. EU carbon prices remain below the sector's emissions abatement costs, he said, emphasizing that clear, long-term demand signals are necessary for final investment decisions.

International accounting standards and energy supply discussed

GHG Protocol representative Ovais Sarmad said the organization is cooperating with ISO to develop harmonized standards. Updates concerning Scope 2 and Scope 3 standards are expected in the second quarter of 2027, he stated, describing a consultative process focused on transparency and integrity. Naiara Ortiz de Mendíbil Romo, secretary general of Sedigas, said biomethane and renewable hydrogen are needed alongside electrification for sectors with substantial heat requirements, including steel. Public-private cooperation is required to address higher costs, permitting delays and public acceptance challenges, she added.

Closing the discussion, moderator Hiroyuki Tezuka, chair of JISF's Energy and Technology Committee and a JFE Steel representative, said decarbonizing production technologies and creating markets present distinct challenges. Transition costs must be shared throughout the value chain, including final consumers, while the value of emissions reductions must be made visible, he concluded.