In the January-October period this year, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China recorded a year-on-year rise of 1.4 percent, 0.3 percentage points slower compared to the increase recorded in the first nine months, as announced by China's National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on November 16.

In the first ten months, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 5.3 percent year on year.

In the January-October period, the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors rose by 1.9 percent and by 5.7 percent year on year, respectively.

In October alone, the value-added industrial output of the ferrous metal smelting and rolling sector in China indicated a year-on-year decrease of 1.7 percent, compared to a year-on-year rise of 1.6 percent recorded in September, while the value-added industrial outputs in the mining and manufacturing sectors recorded year-on-year rises of 0.7 percent and 5.4 percent, respectively.

In October, China's overall value-added industrial output increased by 4.8 percent year on year, 0.7 percentage points slower than the increase recorded in September.